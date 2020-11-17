A Newark woman is facing her fourth DUI charge after driving her car into a home and then leaving the scene of the crash, city authorities said Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, 56-year-old Diane Petrongolo struck a residence in the 600 block of North Country Club Drive around 12:05 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Officers arrived at the scene to find tire track in the grass, but no vehicle. The home wasn't damaged. The vehicle was located at a residence a short distance away.
Petrongolo was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence-4th offense and leaving the scene of an accident. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $300 secured bond.