A traffic stop has led to drug charges against a Newark woman.
A trooper patrolling I-95 northbound near Edgemoor Road Friday afternoon pulled over a car for an expired registration, and when the cop started to question the driver, Makia Rodgers, there was an odor of pot coming from the car, Delaware State Police said.
A search of the car turned up 2 blunts, along with several marijuana "edibles" and about 40 dollars in suspected drug money.
Police said Rodgers was carrying more alleged drug money, and she was released on bail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving while suspended and not having proof of insurance.