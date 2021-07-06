A 40-year-old Newark woman was charged with fraudulently receiving almost $250,000 in CARES Act funding for businesses that weren't operational during the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between March 2020 and January 2021, Ana Soto submitted applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for five separate businesses while lying about revenues and the number of employees. Some of the businesses were either already closed or hadn't yet opened.
Officials said, while some of those applications were denied, Soto still managed to receive $246,000 in illegally obtained money and used the money for personal purchases, like a new vehicle.
Soto faces charges of wire fraud, SBA fraud, and money laundering. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.