A 37-year-old Newark woman was charged with kicking an officer who was responding to reports of a fight between two unrelated subjects Sunday evening, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Newark Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Capitol Trail around 6:12 p.m. on May 17, 2020, for reports of a fight that had been broken up prior to their arrival.
While at the scene, officers said Patricia Burgess--who had not been involved in the initial fight--began yelling, cursing, and interfering with police, approaching them and other individuals at the scene.
Despite warning, police said Burgess continued to interfere with their efforts and, during her resulting arrest, kicked an officer in the chest. The officer was uninjured.
Burgess was charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. She was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.