Delaware State Police have identified the woman killed in a crash Monday evening, February 15, 2021, as 55-year old Jacqueline Gregorski of Newark.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stoney Batter Road and Limestone Road (Route 7), in Pike Creek.
Troopers said the car driven by the victim was westbound on Stoney Batter Road and ran the red light at Route 7.
A car driven by a 17-year old on southbound Limestone hit the victim's car sending it into a traffic signal control box.
The 17-year old's car then spun into a pick up truck stopped at the intersection.
Gregorski died after being transported to Christiana Hospital.
The other two drives involved refused medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.