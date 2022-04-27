Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Ogletown.
Trooper say it happened just after one o'clock Wednesday morning on Chestnut Hill Road near Salem Church Road.
A car driven by a 31-year-old Newark woman drove off the road and hit an overhead street sign support. The Buick then turned over onto its side.
The driver died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released by authorities.
There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Troopers are trying to determine why the crash happened. The roadway was closed for more than two hours overnight while the collision was being investigated.