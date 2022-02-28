A Newark woman pleaded guilty on charges she falsely obtained about $246,000 in Paycheck Protection and CARES Act loans.
The US Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware said Ana Soto submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications for CARES Act funds on behalf of five entities she owned or was closely associated.
According to the office, the applications falsely stated the amount of revenue, costs, and employees. In some cases, the businesses weren't in operation at the start of the pandemic.
Soto allegedly was denied an additional $500,000 in CARES Act funds.
Soto pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
A sentencing date has not been set.