Newark's Alderman's Court will be closed to the public until at least August 3, 2020 after a city employee reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.
The City of Newark reports after receiving the information, many staff members began self-isolating, and the building will be closed for a thorough cleaning.
Court officials will contact those with scheduled hearings to set a new date, but anyone with further questions is asked to call 302.366.7000.
Walk-in services for Parks and Recreation, Payments and Utility Billing, and Planning and Development are also suspended, but absentee ballots for July 28's election are still being accepted in the main lobby.
Residents are asked to pay for business licenses, parking tickets, taxes, and utility bills at their website.