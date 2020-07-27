Even in the face of a pandemic, some small businesses are finding ways to get off the ground--like Dan McKelvey's second Daily Veg location, which just opened up on Newark's Main Street.
"Seventy-five percent of people nowadays are open to trying plant-based substitutes, or a vegan diet--not by any means that people are going vegan--but it's just, honestly, our customer base is 80% to 90% non-vegans," McKelvey said. "These are just like meat connoisseurs the just want a great tasting sandwich, whether it's a burger or chicken sandwich or a chicken wrap that we offer. It just doesn't really matter. At the end of the day we just lead with this great tasting gourmet sandwiches and food in general, because you know it doesn't matter if it's real or fake meat. I feel like people are really approachable to it. They're really open to it."
McKelvey started his first juice bar in Baltimore in 2015, opening another before selling ownership to a group of partners and moving back to the Delaware area in 2017. He settled on Landenberg, Pennsylvania, but decided to open up his first Raw Essentials location in Pike Creek. He then transitioned from a juice bar to a full vegan restaurant with plant-based menu options, and saw so much success he decided to open a second location in Newark.
"I signed the lease back in February," he said. "You just get nudged into it. If I didn't sign the ease until March or April, I probably honestly wouldn't have signed the lease with the unknown of COVID...[but] I had the deposits down, I closed on my SBA loan for the location."
Initially, McKelvey waned to be open my mid-May, but manufacturing hangups for some of the interior cooking utilities due to coronavirus restrictions delayed that a bit. But they managed to open, and he thinks it's maybe the best time.
"[There's] just been great support from the community up in Pike Creek and Hockessin to allow my employees to stay on staff, and we actually haven't really skipped a beat. We're really fortunate as far as sales. I think, with COVID, we're in a healthier place, it's really prime time to start thinking about eating more health-conscious with the whole COVID [pandemic] going on."
He said a strong online presence and functioning web ordering tool helped create a seamless transition to a pandemic-ready business model, and, financially, the restrictions weren't very disruptive. With help from a PPP loan, McKelvey was able to hire additional employees and keep them busy maintaining pandemic safety protocols like keeping the restaurant clean.
"[For me,] without going to school for business or anything, just like put your heart and soul into it," he said. "And have the right mindset, a positive mindset. Be really into it, and passionate about what you do, and you could really make anything happening."
If you want to check out the menu or order from DailyVeg's newest Newark location, head to DailyVeg.com.