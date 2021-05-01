Newark mayor Jerry Clifton believes his city needs a diversity and inclusion commission, so he's pleased with city council's vote last week to set one up.
Clifton said the commission will be made up of 7 at-large members....
"That live, work or go to school in Newark, so what that interprets to meaning is that you do not necessarily have to be a city resident to get involved in this," said Clifton.
Clifton said Newark already has welcoming neighborhoods and a unique population, but in his words, "there's always room for improvement."
Anyone who'd like to serve on the commission can apply through the City Secretary's office--appointments are for 2 years, and are subject to city council approval.