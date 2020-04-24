The Delaware Division of Public Health released greater breakdowns on Delaware's positive COVID-19 data on Friday, and it puts another light on the recent spike in Sussex County.
The newly expanded dashboard provides per capita breakdowns of cases by zip codes, a more balanced age spread, and data on the 75% of positive results where the race of the person providing the sample is known.
Delaware's 3,442 lab-confirmed positive cases as of Friday break down to 28% non-Hispanic Black, 26% Non-Hispanic White, 15% Hispanic/Latino, 4% other/multiple, 1% Asian/Pacific Islander, and then the 25% unknown.
The breakdowns are reasonably similar in Kent and New Castle Counties, but in Sussex County, it's a different story.
Of the 60% of the known races in Delaware's southern county, 25% are Hispanic/Latino, 19% Non-Hispanic White, and 12% Non-Hispanic Black.
According to the Census Bureau's 2018 Population Estimates Program, Hispanic or Latinos make up just 9.3% of the population in Sussex County, while Whites are 82.9%.
Governor John Carney said Friday "There's intense focus on testing and outreach to the Hispanic, Haitian/Creole, ane Caucasian poultry worker population in Sussex County. And that's taken a lot of our resources and a lot of our time, and we have a lot of time and work to do there, and are adjusting our plans based on what we see on the ground there in terms of test results."
While Blacks have seen slightly more cases than Whites in Delaware, when it comes to deaths, 61 of the 100 deaths have been Non-Hispanic Whites against 24 Non-Hispanic Blacks.
One area that Carney was pleased by is Delaware's testing of the African-American community, a number not shown on the website at the moment.
"The number of tests done for African-Americans is at a higher rate than their percentage in the population. That gives you a little bit of a confidence that it's maybe not a testing access problem. That doesn't mean we're not going to try to reach out to those areas, but it would really concern me if the rate was less than the rate of the population at 23%."
Sussex County also continues to see a much higher COVID-19 case rate than its other two counties.
Sussex County's 1,394 cases work out to 71.4 cases per 10,000 people, while Kent County is at 31.9 and New Castle County works out to 25.0.
Broken down per capita, Ellendale's 19941 zip code leads with 202 positive cases per 10,000 people, with Georgetown's 19947 coming in at 182.5. Milford/Lincoln's 19960 came in third at 97.4.
In perspective, New Castle County's highest rate was in Claymont at 41.7, with north Milford leading Kent County at 72.8.
Age-wise, 18-49 was broken down in the new data for the first time.
50 to 64-year-olds now mucke up 946 (27%) of Delaware's cases, with 35-49 coming in at 906 (26%) and 18-34 at 846 (25%). The split is relatively even in all three counties, with a slight lean older in New Castle County, and closer to 18-34 in Sussex.