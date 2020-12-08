A $71.2 million infrastructure improvement project by the Delaware Transit Corporation and the Delaware Department of Transportation has officially added a mile-and-a-half of new track between Wilmington and Newark.
The Delaware 3rd Track Project runs between the Ragan and Yard interlockings, and also included additional improvements like a bridge replacement and the elimination of a two-track bottleneck.
"As many of you know, this project has a long history. It's been in the works for nearly 20 years now," said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. "So today's ribbon cutting ceremony is even more momentous."
The project was focused on improving on-time performance for Amtrak, reducing delays, and an overall improvement of the railway and "customer satisfaction," Flynn said. U.S. Senator Tom Carper said eliminating the bottleneck will have positive implications for almost all of the Northeast Corridor.
"This is a bottleneck. Most of the way, it's three tracks here. For a long, long time, it's been two tracks. Not a good situation," Carper said. "We end up having to slow down, we end up...not having the kind of on-time performance that they can have, and we'll need to have."
Commuter travel has been down since March and the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, but with a vaccine right around the corner, Carper said those commuters were "going to come back," and this was a good time for the completion of the project.
And with commuters returning just as DelDOT is preparing to launch I-95 renovations that are expected to last several years, U.S. Senator Chris Coons said it was more important than ever these options for travelers become available.
"This long-needed reduction in this critical bottleneck here in the Mid-Atlantic is a project that's taken many partners and many years, and I'm thrilled that today, we're cutting the ribbon on it, but there's also a new bottleneck that is emerging," Coons said. "We are at a critical point in the lifetime of I-95 and we are about to embark on a two-to-three-year substantial renovation of it. And when DelDOT says that they expect major disruptions, that is the understatement of the century. One of the ways that our road system, which is at capacity and strained, gets critical relief is through rail."
Those who use the railway know how beneficial it is for any number of factors.
"Those of us who commute by rail know how much better a passenger experience it is. It is reliable; it is safe; it is predictable; it is clean; it is environmentally friendly," Coons said. "So getting this third rail gap closed at this time, just at the moment when an enormous amount of pressure will be put on 95 is long-needed and timely, and exactly this sort of answer I think we are all looking for, for the future."
With over 50 million people in the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak President Stephen Gardner said the improvements are going to benefit all those whose contributions to society rely on dependable mass transportation.
"It really is about creating that capacity for growth, so that rail can continue to do more for this region; relieve congestion, reduce climate related emissions, and provide the kind of access for growth and prosperity," he said. "The vitality of this region is really built on connecting communities like Newark and Wilmington and Philadelphia together and expanding opportunity. And even though this is just a mile-and-a-half track, it will have a material impact on being able to do that more reliably, with shorter trip times over the period. And this is just the beginning of what we need to do on the Northeast Corridor."