A worker at a ShopRite near Newport in New Castle County has tested positive for coronavirus.
The worker from the First State Plaza store tested positive this week, and is the first Delaware Shop Rite employee to test positive, said Delaware ShopRite Pesident and CEO Chris Kenny in a Facebook post.
Kenny said he expects more positive tests, and said his company will act with "compassion and diligence" to protect everyone in his organization.
Kenny also thanked customers for what he called their "calm and patient demeanor" during the coronavirus outbreak.