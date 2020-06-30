A 41-year-old Newport man has been charged with felony assault for allegedly throwing a glass bottle at a Wawa employee who asked him to stop panhandling out front of the store, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Matthew Hensley was panhandling in the parking lot of the Wawa at 4651 Ogletown Stanton Road just outside Stanton around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. An employee taking out the trash asked him to leave the property, and a verbal argument ensued which culminated in Hensley picking up a glass bottle and throwing it at the victim, police said.
The victim was struck in the head, causing a small laceration above the right ear, police said.
Hensley fled, but was located at a nearby DART bus stop and taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $2,500 cash bond.