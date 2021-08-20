A standing room only crowd filled the Newport Old Town Hall Thursday amid rumors the town's police chief could be fired, ultimately, the only thing that was determined was a communication breakdown.
At the center of the controversy are Newport Police Chief Mark Wohner and members of the Mayor and Commissioners panel.
A resolution was scheduled to be voted on that would have placed several restrictions on officers including not being able to take vehicles home, not having unmarked vehicles in the department's fleet, a verification process for social media posts, and not assisting local, regional, or federal partners using town assets.
Mayor Franklin Walker insisted that the possible resolution was not an indictment against Wohner's force.
"Nobody was getting fired tonight. I wanted to talk to the Chief. Why? Because we were going to put all of those resolutions in. I know he's a prideful man, he has a right to be. I've known him for 28 years, I have no problems with this man, he's very intelligent and does his job. That doesn't mean we don't have different ideas."
Walker said those ideas because part of the resolution that was initially introduced in April, but said a lack of communication with Chief Wohner has been a problem.
"How do I get those questions across? I've not spoke with that man for five months. I don't have his phone number. I'm not allowed into the police station of my own town. I don't fight it, I'm not going to argue it."
That's not to say there wasn't arguing about the potential new regulations.
A plain-clothed Newport Police officer who chose to remain anonymous told the room he has been working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on a project for several years, something that would be frowned upon if the resolution passed.
"There's so much going on here that you're not seeing, and I promise you I wouldn't be this upset if I didn't care for this town, but you're losing us, you're losing us. I've had enough, I've had enough, I've hard enough, you're losing us."
(VIDEO: Newport Police Officer on Wohner and the police department)
Newport is already down from its prescribed seven officers. Chief Wohner has been spending time working on an accreditation program, a second officer was called to help with the Air Force, while another announced he intends to resign and join his family in the real estate business.
"I'd love to see us get back to full staff, seven officers is adequate, and what the town can support," Wohner said after the meeting.
Former Police Chief Michael Capriglione, who was elected as a commissioner in April and just was installed after a back-and-forth over his eligibility due to a misconduct allegation, called for a tabling of the resolution until the September meeting, saying the commissioners only received Wohner's response to the resolution hours before the meeting.
"I read Mark's response on number one, it makes good sense. I read his number two response, it also makes good sense. I want to review this, this is being thrown at us all within a two-hour period."
After any decisions on police changes were tabled, Mayor Walker said the new plan is to establish a far more regular conversation with his town's chief.
"A weekly or biweekly meeting, or whatever it takes. He knows what he's doing and why, don't I have a right to know, doesn't my commission have the right to know why are you doing this and not doing that?"
The crowd included police from several jurisdictions including Newark, New Castle, Elsmere, Wilmington, and the University of Delaware. Members of the State House and Senate were also on hand to support Wohner in case his job was on the line.
Wohner said he walked into the room Thursday night thinking there was a chance for a tough professional evening.
"I had heard the rumors. The mindset was wait and see what happens, so I just came into the meeting with that kind of mindset."
In the end, he said he was grateful for his community's support.
"It meant a lot. You know you do a good job, but to hear it from everyone else and they can relay how much that you really do, it really means a lot."
Newport's next scheduled Town Council meeting is set for Thursday, September 16.