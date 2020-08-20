The News Journal's reporters, photographers, and videographers announced that their newsroom's union has been certified.
News Journal staffers battled Gannett since holding a vote in March, soon after that company's merger with Gatehouse Media.
Natalia Alamdari, a News Journal reporter who helped form the Delaware News Guild, said they lost an important part of their compensation package while the two sides went back-and-forth over certification.
"The company decided company-wide, we are going to stop matching your 401K contribution. Had we certification the day before, we would have been able to go to the table and bargain that out."
The News Journal has suffered a series of cuts to their newsroom roster in recent years. The newspaper's layout is now done at sites outside of Delaware.
Jared Whalen, a data journalist at The News Journal, told WDEL in March that those cutbacks were hurting confidence.
"The News Journal, like many other newsrooms, just has the ongoing fear of 'what's next for our newsroom?' As we look across the country and see newsrooms getting being gutted, especially ones under corporate hierarchies such as our own, often puts that place of 'are we next?... and if so, am I next?"
Altamari put the fight in simple terms.
"I mean plain and simple, Gannett doesn't like unions."
She then expanded on that thought.
"Big journalism corporations like Gannett do not want unions. Unions terrify them. It means that they have to put their employees first, they can't do things like make layoffs just to save money that could be cut elsewhere. They can't just cut our health care plan unexpectedly, or cut our 401K plan unexpectedly."
Altamari said the certification went through a contentious process, including five staff members that the two sides could not agree initially on whether they should be allowed to be part of the union.
Two of those staffers, visual journalist Jenna Miller and digital producer Verna Porter, remain on the outside of the union, according to the group's Twitter feed.
We will continue fighting for the inclusion of @jennamargaretta and @Auntie_Media. They deserve the same protections as the rest of us. https://t.co/lxpmpIkfUG— Delaware News Guild (@DeNewsGuild) August 19, 2020
Also contentious was the vote inside the newsroom, which Alamdari said was tight enough that it took the three newsroom members being included to get the certification vote to the point of victory.
"I don't want to dwell too much on naysayers or any divisions in the newsroom," Almandari said, "but there's hesitation over unionizing in any newsroom. It can be something that is scary. You're standing up to your bosses, and that's an intimidating thing to do. There's fear of retribution, or any other sort of consequences, and lots of myths that people think about. It can be kind of scary."