Three of the record eight Delawareans who played in the National Football League in 2021 returned to the place where their careers were seeded.
Titus Sports Academy and BPG Sports hosted a clinic for 250 athletes at the 76ers Fieldhouse Friday, raising money for a scholarship to help lower income families be able to afford the programs that helped launch them to football's highest level.
Caravel's Darnell Savage just wrapped up his third season as a safety for the Green Bay Packers, and said coming back brings back memories, and a chance to inspire.
"You have flashbacks to when you were that age. To see where I've gone, and that's where I started, everybody has a chance, you just have to stay the course, and stay dedicated."
Salesianum's Brian O'Neill earned a spot in the Pro Bowl as a tackle for Minnesota Vikings and said Friday was as much about hope as it was teaching a trick of the trade to a young athlete.
"Hopefully a belief that athletes and kids from Delaware have a chance to excel in high school at sports and go on to play in college. Maybe a couple will be able to play professionally in whatever they choose to do. Give them belief that athletes from Delaware have made it to the highest levels, and encourage them that it is possible."
O'Neill's high school classmate Troy Reeder brought a replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy he won as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champion is now with the LA Chargers, and said outside of former Concord/Falcons LB Paul Worrilow, it wasn't easy to find role models like him a decade ago.
"When I was growing up, this was the kind of stuff I was trying to find and do, and surround myself with people like Darnell, Brian, and myself, and figure out what it took to get there, because that was my dream."
For a few hours, the trio signed autographs, ran a mini-combine, and also got involved in a fumble recovery drill.
Savage said being around his Delawarean NFL brethern is special, even those it doesn't feel so long ago that the trio were playing in a Salesianum vs. Caravel high school game.
"It's feel so far away, but in reality it's not that far. Being able to play against him twice a year, we always talk before and after the games. Same with Brian, I get to play him twice a year. It's really cool to see them grow, see myself grow, and come together those two times a year and reflect a little bit just before or after the game."
Rising Caravel senior Mekhi Cannon said seeing the NFLers in person humanized what it will take to play football at higher levels.
"They're from you community, they did what you want to do. Them coming back, that's like more inspiration, I can do that now, it just makes me strive harder."
Owen Robinson said he learned from Savage, the best NFL player to graduate from his current school of Caravel.
"When Darnell Savage said take every opportunity that you got. Especially if you feel like you don't give the most. We're a small school, working out every day, three times a day, trying to be the best we can be, so we'll take every opportunity that we've got."
Reeder, O'Neill, and Savage said they hope to make this an annual event.