A popular pizza joint at the Delaware beaches is closing, temporarily.
Nicola Pizza announced on Facebook it's made the "difficult decision" to shutter its doors, one day after Sussex County saw a surge in coronavirus cases and outpaced New Castle County.
"With the numbers of positive cases in Sussex County continuing to rise we feel this is the best way for us to keep our staff and customers safe," the owners said on Facebook. We have appreciated all of the community support everyone has shown us since we had to switch gears to carry out. Our locals are the reason we love what we do everyday."
Nicola Pizza had also been dealing with statewide restrictions on dining in and the closure of the beaches and boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicola Pizza plans to reopen Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m.