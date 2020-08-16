After nearly 50 years, a popular pizza shop is leaving downtown Rehoboth.
Nicola Pizza announced on Facebook, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, that it planned to move to Coastal Highway in Lewes in the fall of next year.
"We will miss our downtown Rehoboth Beach family as Nicola Pizza was 'born' here almost 50 years ago, but we truly feel this is the best decision for the future of our brand, for our employees, and our local customers," the social media post said.
Both Rehoboth locations will remain open until the grand opening at the shop at Ocean One Plaza along Route 1.
"Please know that this was not an easy decision – to leave the home we have loved for so long – but an amazing opportunity has presented itself and we simply could not pass it up," the post said.
Nicola Pizza closed its Rehoboth shops temporarily in late April, for under two weeks, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Sussex County.