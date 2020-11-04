A New Jersey man was charged with attempted burglary after responding officers found the front window of a Talleyville liquor store smashed out and spotted the suspect attempting to leave the scene, according to Delaware State Police.
According to authorities, Frederich Pattozzi, of Medford, was observed walking away from the damaged Carriage House Liquors at 3101 Concord Pike. During a conversation with officers, police said he attempted to provide several false names during the conversation.
After obtaining his identity, police charged Pattozzi with felony first-degree attempted burglary, criminal mischief under $1,000, and criminal impersonation. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $3,000 secured bond.