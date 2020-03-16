New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for the closure of the state's casinos, gyms and movie theaters and strongly discouraging nonessential travel as the Garden State looks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Murphy announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.
The governors also said they would prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, lining up with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
They are closing all casinos, gyms and movie theaters at 8 p.m. Monday night.
Restaurants and bars will also close to dine-in patron and can only do delivery and takeout.
"These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol," a news release from Murphy's office said.
The three governors gave no timetable for when things will reopen.
Effective tonight, all other non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses MUST CLOSE after 8:00 PM. During daytime hours, these businesses may remain open if they limit their occupancy to no more than 50 persons and adhere to social distancing guidelines.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 16, 2020
Groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, Murphy said.
Murphy also "strongly discouraging" nonessential travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night.
"With all we are seeing in our state - and across our nation and around the world - the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now," Murphy said.
Murphy also said that later Monday he planned to close all public and private schools must close down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Most of New Jersey schools have already closed or announced they will close Monday.
The state's total of COVID-19 test results pushed to near 100 Sunday.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
All restaurants and bars close dine-in service in 5 Pennsylvania counties
Restaurants and bars across the Philadelphia suburbs and in Pittsburgh closed their doors to dine-in patrons starting at midnight Monday to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closures in five heavily populated counties, including Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Allegheny counties.
Wolf's order to bars and restaurants toughens a posture toward private businesses in Philadelphia's suburbs in which Wolf had urged business to “what's right." It prohibits eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars for at least 14 days, but does not bar delivery and drive-through service.
The administration will reevaluate the decision after 14 days, Wolf said in the statement.
“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Gov. Wolf said. “I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”
Businesses that do not adhere to the order could face penalties, Wolf's administration said. In the preceding days, Wolf had urged “non-essential” businesses in the suburban Philadelphia counties to close, but he did not threaten penalties.
His administration is trying to connect businesses to financial assistance that might help offset the impact of closing, it said.