Delawareans who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at five new walk-in centers.
The new vaccination clinics, which opened this week, are offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older. No appointment is necessary. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine available for Delawareans 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for those 18 and older.
The clinics, located in Wilmington, Dover, Milford, Georgetown, and Seaford, are handicap-accessible and are located within walking distance of DART routes.
The state is hopeful the walk-up opportunities at these five clinics will encourage more young people to get vaccinated as well as help those who may have transportation issues and could not make it to large-scale vaccination sites.
“We are truly excited to offer these new walk-in opportunities at our public health clinics as a way to both increase access and reduce barriers to getting vaccinated,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement. “These sites help us reach more Delawareans in the communities where they live, and the walk-in option provides a measure of convenience for people who have challenges with scheduling or who may decide on a whim that this is the day they want to get vaccinated. We want to be able to accommodate that.”
DPH encourages everyone, particularly families with high school and college-aged students, to take advantage of these walk-up opportunities ahead of graduation, vacation and the summer season.
“The more individuals who are 16 and older that we can fully vaccinate, the sooner we can all get back to doing the things we enjoy most,” said Dr. Rattay. “Getting our youth and their families vaccinated will allow more opportunities to get together with loved ones and friends and take advantage of summer activities.”
A total of 400,635 Delawareans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 281,013 have been fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, April 28, 5.4% of the state’s 16-17-year-old population have been fully vaccinated while 15.9% of the state’s 18-34-year-old population have been fully vaccinated.
The Public Health clinic locations offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:
New Castle County:
• Porter Public Health Clinic, 509 W. 8th St., 2nd floor, Wilmington
Kent County:
• Williams Public Health Clinic, 805 River Road, Dover
• Riverwalk Public Health Clinic, 253 NE Front St., Milford
Sussex County:
• Adams Public Health Clinic, 546 S. Bedford St., Georgetown
• Shipley Public Health Clinic, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
For more information, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.