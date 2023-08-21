A new surface has done nothing to aid pickleball players in a popular Lewes park.
Lewes contractors installed a new playing surface on both the basketball and tennis/pickleball courts at the Canalfront Park on Pilottown Road.
The courts are popular in part because they are one of the few, free public-use tennis/pickleball courts near the Delaware Beaches, with the extra amenity of having lights.
The surfaces were dealing with cracking issues, and the Town of Lewes closed the courts for two weeks earlier this month to install a new surface.
During July's Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Judi Jeffers said "we'd heard from some of the players that there were spots were dead spots when they'd played."
Lewes spent an estimated $100,000 to install a surface made by California Sports Surfaces.
Pickleball player Richard Glasser said that was a mistake.
"It's a floating surface, and I guess under the right circumstances it works, but you can't glue it down, so you have to have a perfect subsurface."
According to the company's website, the acrylic resurfacer should be applied over existing asphalt concrete surfaces that have "a sound base of adequate thickness and stability."
The courts reopened last week, and the pickleball community is already complaining that the dead spots are still there on a cushiony surface.
"Tim and I don't want to play here because we are worried about a fall, it's not fun," a player choosing to go by Dianne said. "We know how the game should be played, and the courts the way they are, they're not playable."
In several spots, a simple bounce what would typically at least get to knee level were barely getting the ball up to the top of the ankle, making it tricky in a sport where reliable bounces are crucial for consistent play.
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission held their August meeting Monday night, and none of the pickleball players appeared to protest, and none of the commissioners mentioned there had been any reported issues with the new surface.
Next door to the tennis/pickleball courts is a full-length basketball court, and a father playing with his son Monday sounded satisfied that there weren't any dead spots like the infamous parquet floor at the Boston Garden.
"It feels good out here, no dead spots that I can see."
Dianne said she doesn't want to have to go to Rehoboth Elementary, or any of the limited Eastern Sussex County options.
"This is our town. This is where we live. We want to play on these courts, we started on these courts, and now we don't play these courts."
According to the First State Pickleball Club, the only beach-area, pickleball-specific courts that don't require rentals are the four at Rehoboth Elementary, when school is not in session, and three at Evans Park in Millville west of Bethany Beach.