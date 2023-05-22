Tashiba Graham's victory in the Appoquinimink School Board election held earlier this month was confirmed by a recount conducted Monday.
The recount was conducted at the Department of Elections' New Castle County Warehouse after Ray Petkevis secured 25 signatures for a potition after finishing just four votes behind Graham (970-966) in the May 9 election.
A hand count of the voting machine ballots and absentee ballots was done in a public meeting at the facilility off of Lisa Drive, before the Department of Elections recertified the result.
This story is breaking and will be updated with comments from the candidates when available.