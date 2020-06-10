A day after significant milestones were passed in the struggle against novel coronavirus COVID-19, Delaware saw no change in hospitalizations and three new deaths, while 51 more people fully recovered from the virus.
According to the Division of Public Health, there were 36 new positive cases among the 992 new test results reported Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 10,056.
By county, those increases broke down to 14 in New Castle for 4,139, eight in Kent for 1,530, and 12 in Sussex for 4,373.
With the new deaths, bringing the total to 413, and recoveries, bringing the total to 5,939, "active" cases decreased 18 to 3,704.
The latest deaths were reported by the DPH as ranging in age from 65 to 85. Two were women and one was a man. Two were from Kent County while one was from New Castle County. All three had underlying health conditions, and two were residents of long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations remained at 108 Wednesday, with 17 critically ill, while there were 956 new negative results reported.