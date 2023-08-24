There will be status quo on Dewey Beach's Town Council after no one registered to challenge the three incumbents.
Paul Bauer, Elisabeth Gibbings, and David Jasinski will each serve additional two-year terms.
It is the second-straight election cycle that the trio did not face an election, after no one opposed them in 2021.
Bauer has served on council since winning a tight election in 2019, while Gibbings and Jasinski will each begin their second terms.
The Dewey Beach elections had been set for September 23.