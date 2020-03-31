The University of Delaware's student-run UDance doesn't normally resort to people cutting their hair on the internet to raise money, but that's what happened in these most unusual of times.
Patterned after a similar event known as THON at Penn State, UDance--Delaware's year-round fundraising effort wraps up with a dance marathon inside the Bob Carpenter Center, but that couldn't happen in 2020.
The University of Delaware announced on March 11 it was suspending on-campus classes and moving to online learning, which began this Monday, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
That move came after the university had already begun canceling major on-campus events including the Delaware High School basketball playoffs, and ultimately, UDance was also axed.
"It was just hard to see your hard work get thrown down the drain, but it also lit a fire under our butts. It was 'hey, this isn't the end. We might not be having our in-person dance marathon, but that doesn't mean all of our hard work is ending," said Lena Sierocinski, who's on UDance's executive committee.
And it wasn't ending. The week Delaware announced the suspension of on-campus classes, one of their favorite challenges was coming up: a one-day fundraising battle against Villanova's NOVAdance.
Both schools raise money for the B+ Foundation, and they combined to raise about $85,000 with Lena saying Delaware was responsible for about 88% of the total.
"We were in full grind mode. Everyone was posting things, not just the exec board, but the students who were super, super involved, It was honestly one of the best feelings that people weren't giving up, even though UDance wasn't happening."
That spirit carried over until March 22.
While they weren't tearing up the Bob Carpenter Center, there was an all-out digital campaign using social media in ways that could only be dreamed of a generation ago.
"We had interactive videos. I had friends who were doing Facebook Lives like one who cut her hair live on Facebook Live. We were trying to keep spirits high."
In the end, that spirit paid off to the tune of $1.7 million going to the B+ Foundation that helps families dealing with childhood cancers.
Lena while it didn't match the $2.25 million raised in 2019, it might have been their most meaningful achievement, knowing where the money was going.
"We haven't given up on them, and we're going to continue supporting them no matter what kind of crisis we're in. No matter what COVID-19 has done, we're not going to let it stop us."
Virtual hair-cuttings and all, their task was completed, and sure enough, UDance is already planning to come back in 2021 better than ever.