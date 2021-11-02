A Talleyville Fire Company ladder truck sustained damage to the officer's side of the apparatus when it was hit by a pick up truck at the intersection of Harvey Road and the ramp from I-95 northbound on Tuesday morning.
The truck, designated as 25-7, was en route around 8:45 a.m. on November 2, 2021, to assist Claymont Fire Company on a working house fire at the time of the crash.
No firefighters were reported hurt, and the driver of the pick-up truck was checked at the scene.
Delaware State Police said the pick up truck was attempting to turn left onto Harvey Road. The ramp light turned green and the pick up pulled out, hitting the side of the fire truck, which had its emergency lights activated.
Police said no one has been cited in connection with the accident.
The fire in Overlook Colony was quickly extinguished.