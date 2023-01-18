No one was injured after a vacant home in a field on Route 273 in Cecil County caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
Singerly Fire Company and Community Fire Company of Rising Sun joined several other departments in putting out the blaze in the abandoned two-story building on Telegraph Road (Route 273) near Fairview Road west of Fair Hill that started at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the building is under land preservation, and the neighboring land is used for crops, and cannot be developed into homes on the rapidly growing Route 273 corridor in the northern part of the county.
Route 273 had restrictions between Blue Ball Road and Hilltop Road for several hours during the fighting of the fire.