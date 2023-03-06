The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a home in the Sherwood Park II neighborhood on Monday, March 6, 2023.
The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. at a split level house on Bardell Drive behind Delcastle Golf Course.
Smoke was reported billowing across McKennans Church Road and first units on scene reported flames coming from a back corner of the house.
Mill Creek Fire Company and surrounding mutual aid companies had the fire under control in about twenty minutes.
No injuries were reported.
McKennans Church Road was shut down during the duration of the incident.