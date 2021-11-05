Clifford Brown Walk fire nonfatal
Wilmington Fire Department

The Wilmington Fire Marshal's office is investigating a rowhome fire on Friday afternoon, November 5, 2021, in the 1-thousand block of Clifford Brown Walk.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of a middle-of-the-row home.

They were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the second floor.

No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called in to assist two adults and four children who were displaced.

The fire was just a couple of doors down from a fatal fire scene in late September.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.