The Wilmington Fire Marshal's office is investigating a rowhome fire on Friday afternoon, November 5, 2021, in the 1-thousand block of Clifford Brown Walk.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of a middle-of-the-row home.
They were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the second floor.
No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called in to assist two adults and four children who were displaced.
The fire was just a couple of doors down from a fatal fire scene in late September.