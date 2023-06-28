No one was hurt, but there was a lot of broken glass at a tanning salon in the Shoppes at Naamans on Naamans Road west of Shipley Road.
An SUV jumped the curb around 9:15 Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, and smashed into a brick knee wall and a plate glass window.
The shattered glass covered the SUV's hood.
Talleyville firefighters secured the scene and called for the New Castle County Building Inspector.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.
Another store in the same complex sustained similar damage in a crash four years ago.