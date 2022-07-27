No one could unlock the combination for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but the search is on for a recent big winner in Delaware.
The Delaware Lottery said a $3 million Mega Millions ticket from the Friday, July 22, 2022 drawing was purchased at the Royal Farms in Bridgeville, the largest prize won in Delaware since the state started offering the game in 2010.
The ticket holder matched Friday's white balls of 14-40-60-64-66, but did not come up with the megaball of 16. A 3x multiplier tripled the jackpot for the ticket holder.
Ticket holders in Delaware have a full year to claim their prize.
Delawareans were not as lucky Tuesday night, where the winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, with the megaball of 15.
Twelve tickets were sold matching four of the 5 white balls, which comes with a prize of $500. Two of them were sold with the Megaplier which was 3x, meaning they are with $1500.
An additional 43 tickets hit three of the white numbers and the megaball, with each of those being worth either $200 or $600.
The next drawing is set for Friday, when the estimated annuity jackpot is currently listed at $1.02 billion, which would be just the third time the jackpot has crossed the billion dollar mark, and the first since a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan in 2021.
No Mega Millions jackpot ticket has ever been sold in Delaware.