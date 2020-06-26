There were no new deaths and 15 fewer hospitalizations related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 reported by Delaware public health officials Friday.
That said, the Division of Public Health announced 37 new positive cases identified among 1,108 new test results reported--an infection rate slightly higher than 3%--and with only 15 more total recoveries, "active" cases increased by 22.
With a cumulative total of 11,017 COVID cases, those positive cases broke down by county as 49 in New Castle for a total of 4,840, 5 in Kent for 1,635, and reportedly a decrease of 19 in Sussex for 4,519. County-specific increases are also treated cumulatively, so clarification on the decrease reported in Sussex was still pending, though it could be attribute to the division's reporting of probable cases, and more clarity on some of those probable cases being identified.
Hospitalizations now stood at just 78, while negative tests increased increased 1,071 to 91,083. Information on those critically hospitalized also remained pending from the DPH.