There were 165 new positive cases among 3,238 novel coronavirus COVID-19 test results reported Monday, Division of Public Health officials said Monday, bringing Delaware's cumulative total to 12,293.
With no new deaths for a standing total of 512 and 38 full recoveries for a total of 6,778, that roughly 5% infection rate brought "active" cases up 127 to 5,003. DPH is currently transitioning to a new data system as part of its contract tracing program that affects the reporting of recovery numbers. As a result, active cases are likely inflated.
At least two-thirds of deaths have been in long-term care facilities while the majority of persons have had underlying health conditions.
Those cumulative increases broke down, by county, to 91 in New Castle for a total of 5,489, 15 in Kent for 1,761, and 49 in Sussex for 4,952.
There was one additional hospitalization announced, bringing the total hospitalized to 54. Of those 15 were listed as "critical."
Negative tests increased 3,073 to 114,886.
This story was based on numbers provided by the Delaware DPH's dashboard, as of noon on 7/6/20.