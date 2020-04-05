For the second straight day, Delaware saw no new additional deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 though cases of the respiratory illness continue to rise.
The state now has 673 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19--a spike of 80 cases--once again, marking the largest single-day increase.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said 101 persons are hospitalized and 25 of them are critically ill. That's a slight uptick from the prior when 95 persons were hospitalized, and 24 were critically ill.
The cases break down to include 436 in New Castle County, 151 in Sussex County, and 86 in Kent County. Of the cases, 365 are female while 308 are male. The patients range in age from 1 to 97.
Delaware's recovery count remains at 71, where it's been since Friday. A person is considered "recovered" after they're symptom-free for seven days.
A total of 6,321 persons have tested negative for COVID-19.