No new deaths were reported from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday, but Delaware's cases are rapidly rising, an increase state health officials have said is to be expected.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 593 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. That's up 143 cases from Friday, marking, once again, the largest single-day increase.
Thirty-two additional persons required hospitalization, bringing the total of those hospitalized to 95. Among them, 24 are critical ill, according to state health officials.
Delaware's 593 cases break down to include 400 cases in New Castle County, 125 cases in Sussex County, and 68 cases in Kent County. Among the cases, 322 are female and 271 are male. Patients range in age from 1 to 97 years old.
Fourteen people have died from COVID-19 in Delaware, all of them persons over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Eight of the state's deaths have been in long-term care facilities, six of which were at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Ogletown.
Those who've recovered from coronavirus remain stagnant from the previous day at 71. Patients are considered "fully recovered" after their symptoms have subsided for seven days per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
State health officials said 5,874 persons tested negative for the contagious respiratory illness.