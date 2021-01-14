No one could find the combination to unlock the $556.7 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are plenty of reasons for Delawareans to check their tickets.
The winning combination of 4-19-23-25-49 with Powerball 14 did not appear on any of the tickets sold for the January 13, 2021 drawing, meaning the jackpot will rise to an estimated $640 million for Saturday's selection.
Delawareans didn't go away empty handed, as there are 6 winning tickets worth $200, with another 36 valued at $100.
That's the combination of those who had four of the main numbers correct, or three plus the Powerball.
Other winners in Delaware claimed either $4 or $7, with some being doubled.
If the $640 million estimate proved correct, that would be the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and fifth largest for Powerball, which capped at a $1.586 billion prize in January 2016.
Attention now turns to Friday's Mega Millions draw, which is currently estimated at $750 million.
This is the first time both jackpots have exceeded $500 million at the same time.