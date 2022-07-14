The New Castle County Hazardous Materials and Decontamination teams were called out Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, for an incident near Prices Corner.
The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. from Century Boulevard off of Centerville Road, and involved a small amount of sodium hydroxide.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) also had crews on scene.
Fire officials said two technicians went into 'the hot zone' to clean up the material.
The situation was declared under control in a little more than an hour.
No injuries were reported.