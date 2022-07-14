The New Castle County Hazardous Materials and Decontamination teams were called out Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, for an incident near Prices Corner.

The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. from Century Boulevard off of Centerville Road, and involved a small amount of sodium hydroxide.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) also had crews on scene.

Prices Corner haz mat

Fire officials said two technicians went into 'the hot zone' to clean up the material.

The situation was declared under control in a little more than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.