Wilmington fire marshals are investigating the cause of a fire in a home on West 2nd Street Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021.
The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. on West 2nd Street between Broom and Rodney streets with the possibility of people still inside.
Wilmington Fire Department officials said everyone was out of the residence when the first firefighters arrived at the scene.
Firefighters found fire in the walls and ceiling of the third floor and were able to keep the fire from spreading through the rest of the structure.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.