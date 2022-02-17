No one was injured after a rowhome caught fire in Wilmington's East Side Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported just at about 5:00 p.m. at 821 North Lombard Street, where Wilmington Fire officials said smoke was coming out of the second story of a rowhome they found to be unoccupied.
Firefighters took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flame, although smoke was reported to have permeated into nearby homes. No firefighters were injured.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist those who live in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.