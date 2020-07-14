No Mummers marching up Broad Street on New Year's Day, no Thanksgiving Day parade and no marathon runners looping through the city this fall: Philadelphia has canceled all large-scale events into next year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Philadelphia's Office of Special Events won't accept any permits for special events or public gatherings through Feb. 28, 2021, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday.
The city said the moratorium covers events of 50 or more people. Included in the prohibition are festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets.
Large scale events planned in the coming months such as the rescheduled Blue Cross Broad Street Run in October, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the races of Philadelphia Marathon weekend in November and the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day now can't happen in person.
City leaders couldn't immediately say how many large-scale events will have to be canceled under the order.
Not all events are totally off. The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is going entirely virtual, organizers said Tuesday.
Anyone already signed up for the 2020 10-miler down Broad Street will get a race tech shirt, finisher’s medal, guaranteed entry into the 2021 race with a 20% discount and other race gear like buffs, hand sanitizer and a printable bib.
Donations will also be made to a series of charities connected to the run.
A virtual Blue Cross Broad Street Run special featuring runners who take on 10 miles on their own time in September will air on NBC10 and Telemundo 62 on Oct. 4.
Certain events can still go on including First Amendment-protected gatherings, non-publicly advertised outdoor picnics or weddings of less then 50 guests, recreational sports for children or adults with 25 or less participants and events taking place on private properties, which include performance venues and stadiums.
Don't expect fans in the stands for any Eagles or Phillies games in South Philadelphia.
"I do not think they could have spectators," City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said about football at Lincoln Financial Field.
Officials on Tuesday said the February 2021 timeline could be still be extended.
The annual Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend had already announced its cancellation due to uncertainty over COVID-19.
Besides public events, permit applications for residential block parties won't be accepted until further notice and pending applications won't be reviewed, officials said.