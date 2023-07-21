Two and a half years before the Trinity Test initiated the atomic age, General Leslie Groves met in Wilmington with the then president of the DuPont Company, Walter Carpenter, Junior, about bringing the company on board to lead the plutonium production effort for what would become the Manhattan Project.
In light of opening weekend for the movie Oppenheimer, WDEL looked back at Delaware connections to the development of the atomic bomb at Los Alamos, New Mexico.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of History and Heritage Resources, DuPont wasn't keen on taking on the project, and voiced that concern in the meeting held on November 10th, 1942.
Groves told company leaders that President Roosevelt considered the project paramount to the war effort.
DuPont however wanted to avoid the label 'merchants of death' for war profiteering that it got following World War I.
The company eventually acquiesced, but signed a contract for just one dollar with the understanding they would get out of the atomic business immediately after the war was over.
According to the DOE, DuPont designed and built the X-10 Graphite Reactor at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and designed, built, and operated the production reactors and separation plants at Hanford, Washington.
The DOE said DuPont also operated one of the three parallel production lines for processing uranium ore into metal at its plant in Deepwater, New Jersey.
Groves (played by Matt Damon in the movie) himself was no stranger to Delaware having served as commander Company D, 1st Engineers, at Fort Dupont in 1927.
In his book Public Service Exemplars: “A Finer Spirit of Hope and Achievement” author J. Michael Martinez dedicated a chapter to Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves, Jr.
Groves' time at Fort DuPont wasn't necessarily noteworthy but in an email to WDEL News Martinez said Groves went about his business as an engineer in the Army.
"The bottom line was his days at Fort Dupont were unremarkable in the sense that he didn't do anything dramatic," wrote Martinez. "No one looked at him and said, 'that guy will be a major historical figure.' Instead, he was learning his craft in an incremental, quiet way.
"Before anyone noticed him, Groves learned how to handle engineering projects, marshal resources, and manage subordinates," Martinez continued. "He developed his work habits--laboring long hours, micromanaging subordinates, paying attention to every detail. When it was time to manage the Manhattan Project, he had acquired the skills and experience to succeed."
Oppenheimer opens at theaters nationwide on Friday, July 21st, 78 years and 5 days after the experiment at Los Alamos lit up the sky.