A pair of apartment building fires kept firefighters and investigators in New Castle County busy on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
The first fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the Pine Valley apartments off of Route 13 with the possibility of people trapped.
Arriving units reported smoke from the building but the occupants of the apartment in which the fire started were out safely.
The state fire marshal's office said a 4-year old was checked out by EMS units on scene.
Investigators said burning incense sticks set a curtain and other materials on fire.
The second blaze was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Rockwood Apartments in Bear.
Flames were shooting up the rear of a building from the second floor up to the third floor and roof.
A third-floor balcony was near collapse as a result of the damage.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting occupants displaced in both incidents.