A small, neon, red-and-blue "Open" sign will flicker on once again along North Orange Street around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and a signless haven for Wilmington's nomadic will once again welcome back their biggest fans.
"Well, on March 16th, 2020, we and many other businesses, restaurants, and bars were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We had no idea how long it would be, but over the months, the restrictions were modified. new restrictions were issued," Dave Vandever told WDEL. "We're a small, intimate place, so social distancing was impossible. We feature live music and it's impossible that have masks on your performers. So, we just watched the situation and I chose to stay closed until we felt it would be safe for everyone to return. The restrictions were lifted. So we're happy to be back. It's been two years."
It's been a long journey, and while the past two years have certainly been difficult for small businesses across the state, Vandever, who runs the bar with his wife Linda, says those who missed them kept them going until this moment on March 10, 2022.
"It's very gratifying [to be reopening,]" Vandever said. "We have a large base of friends, patrons, and musicians who really cherish the Nomad and are really happy that it's reopening. We've had dozens and dozens and dozens of emails, messages, and Facebook comments, that type of thing. It really does seem the community is really welcoming a reopening, and that's a great thing."
The bar has undergone some minor design improvements and modifications since patrons last filled the space, Vandever said, but at the heart of the Nomad Bar experience, things remain unchanged, and "just like the old days."
"It's reaffirming. It's kind of emotionally overwhelming," he said, "Just seeing everything pick up where we left off two years ago. I think there's an optimism that the pandemic is largely behind us. There's optimism about coming out again. It is a major moment for all of us involved with the Nomad. And I'll tell you, also, the musicians are extremely happy to see us open because they have really missed playing here, and the bands that we feature. So it's a big night for musicians, patrons, friends, or bartenders, myself and my wife, Linda."
Nomad Bar will reopen three nights a week to start, Vandever said, sticking with Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to start. Thursday night, they welcome Darnell Miller & the Souldaires, with The Big Cat Tony Smith coming through for jazz night on Friday, and the Island Vibe coming in Saturday for Reggae. They're located at 905 North Orange Street. Just look for the lone "Open" sign.