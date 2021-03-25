A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer blocked I-95 southbound in Wilmington in the Restore the Corridor work zone for an hour on Thursday, March 25, 2021, causing significant mid-day travel delays.
The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the south end of the Brandywine River Bridge where the right lane exits for Delaware Avenue and the left lane continues straight.
Video from the crash scene via a Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) camera shows a vehicle squeezed between the tractor-trailer and a construction barrier, blocking the thru lane.
DelDOT crews quickly responded blocking off the on ramp to I-95 southbound from Route 202 southbound, and diverting I-95 southbound traffic off at the Concord Pike interchange.
The diversion of vehicles snarled traffic on southbound Rt. 202 down McKee's Hill towards Broom Street.
There were no injuries reported and there was no apparent fuel spill from the big rig.