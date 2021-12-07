In his first COVID-19 briefing since the end of September, Governor John Carney on Tuesday addressed Delawareans on the most recent pandemic developments, including a spike in cases on the heels of Thanksgiving gatherings, with Christmas looming and the threat of the Omicron variant making its way to the surrounding states.
"We're up now on a seven-day moving average; that number of positive cases jumps up and down--mostly up in recent days--but now it's approaching 600," the governor said Tuesday, December 7, 2021. "To give you some idea, when we stopped doing our press conferences in late summer, we were in the 20s in terms of new positive cases on a seven-day moving average."
Thankfully, Carney said, the spike in positive cases hasn't led to as significant an increase in hospitalizations, which as of Tuesday stood at 296. He credited vaccination accessibility with at least some of that hospitalization suppression. But he noted those vaccinations are also likely playing a role in the increase in positive cases, as the 602,000 Delawareans who've received a full vaccination may trend toward taking less precautions when moving about in public.
"Now, after Thanksgiving, as we started to move into the December holidays, people are moving back indoors, it's cold outside, people are circulating," Carney said. "[There's] a lot of people vaccinated, but not taking the precautions that they were before, because they are vaccinated and there is a greater comfort level there. But we need to stamp down this surge that we're seeing, keep our families safe."
It's also worth noting the surge the state is seeing has largely been identified as public health experts as the Delta variant, itself more transmissible than the COVID-19 iteration with which the pandemic kicked off, said Director for the Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay.
As the battle against the virus continues, Rattay noted Delaware had hit a major milestone number Tuesday, with the state's total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 surpassing 2,200.
"Our death rate has decreased significantly, so the death rate is much lower. than it was at this time last year," Rattay said. "So 80% of the deaths are among individuals who are not vaccinated. Additionally, 80% of the hospitalizations are among those not vaccinated. And, again, most of the cases are among those who are not vaccinated. So this Delta surge is being driven by individuals who are unvaccinated because, again, the vast majority of Delawareans are vaccinated."
While pediatric cases of the virus have been jumping and dipping, with 1,000 cases reported per week at the start of the school year in September, that trend decreased for a bit, before again spiking in October, when Rattay said about 4,000 pediatric cases were added to the 5-to-17-yea-old age group.
Since June, there have been around 14,000 total, and the increase shows no signs of slowing down. The incomplete data the state has for the week including November 30 through December 3 still shows an increase over the week prior, starting on November 23rd. Hospitalizations among pediatric cases also peaked in September at 53. While it began to decrease, Rattay said there's already been nine pediatric hospitalizations in the three days of data officials have for December.
So it's time. It's time to get vaccinated. Regardless of the age of an individual, if they're eligible for a vaccination, they should receive it, she said.
"Our highest priority needs to be to get people who are unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated, protected with the vaccine as soon as possible," Rattay said. "People are constantly asking why we care so much about vaccinating the younger children and here's why: We know that they have lower rates of death and hospitalization compared to adults, but children can experience severe illness from COVID-19, and can be hospitalized and die. They also can suffer long-term symptoms of COVID. So if you can avoid this infection for anyone, including children, you should. We must do all we can to protect our kids."
Vaccines are shown in clinical trials to be 90% effective in younger age groups, they create no lasting side effects, and almost 5 million children have been administered at least one dose since vaccines were approved for the demographic.
The Omicron variant also flirts with Delaware's borders, already having been identified in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey, and Rattay called it a "matter of time," before it shows up in the First State. While officials are still working on identifying specifics for this branch, like how transmissible and severe it can be, all evidence points to current vaccines being an effective treatment for protection from the variant, especially against severe cases.
"So let's do what we know we can do, and what works," Rattay said. "None of this is rocket science, but it is time for us to double-down. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, now is a critical time to do it. If you have been putting off your second dose, schedule a time to get it now. And if you are eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine, please get one."
Taking these steps can help protect the hospital systems that have been under significant stress for an unprecedented amount of time, said Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall.
"it's not a bed issue. It's not an actual square footage issue. It's really a staffing issue when we talk to our hospitals," Schall said. "You have an overworked labor pool. You have a lot of turnover in some of the facilities because of the stress they put them under, but those there are doing a tremendous job to make sure that they're caring for everybody. We want to do what we can to lower that risk in trying to keep some of these people out of the hospital."
It was a sentiment echoed by the governor.
"Our hospital workers, our nurses, our first responders have really been stressed over the last almost two years now--20 months--with the treatment of patients with COVID-19," Carney said. "Emergency rooms have been full, our hospitals are treating these patients. We've seen over a couple thousand Delawareans who've passed away from COVID-19. We all know but somebody like that, and they're not just all very old seniors."
Which, to a larger point, was something the state was still combatting: misinformation. He urged caution to those who receive made-up information from unverified channels where they're led to believe objective falsehoods about COVID-19 from unverified sources for questionable political clout or out of a sheer lack of empathy for their fellow humans.
"[It's] really our biggest challenge, which is to get people that are acting with misinformation--really bad information in some cases. It's just, maybe, an excuse to not to do what's being recommended, but that's our challenge," Carney said. "We can't give up. We've got to continue to try to find a way to get people to kind of do the right thing. Sometimes it works by showing the the surge that we're seeing...I know that I've had friends that were resisting getting vaccinated, and then it really impacted because somebody close tested positive, and then their son or daughter couldn't participate in a particular sporting event or maybe it's somebody who you're close to who you've seen pass away. We're just going to have to continue to lean in and try to find the way meet people where they are, get them to do the right thing, so we can get out of this and prevent and limit the foothold that the virus and the variants find to create surges down the road."