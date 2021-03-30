A non-profit looking to help Delaware's at-risk children get a jump start in learning which lost momentum right as the pandemic began a year ago re-launched its efforts on Monday.
Action for Delaware's Children, a 501 (c)(4) group that includes former Lt. Gov. and Attorney General Matt Denn, aims to advocate Delaware's legislators to emphasize students and areas where the education system has struggled.
Dr. Terri Hodges is the group's President and summarized their goals, many of which center around the result of the Redding Consortium's recommendations, during a Zoom meeting.
"We are advocating for home visitation, quality Pre-K programming, expanded school day and the school year, and preventative mental health services. These will work in tandem to make a real difference for students who need, and deserve, our help."
Rev. Shanika Perry, Associate Minister of Bethal AME Church and a member of the Brandywine School Board said the home visitation piece is very important.
"The state expand its home visitation program, targeting infants and toddlers living in households under the poverty line, and the mothers of those children. These programs have a solid record in all sorts of measures, and their positive impact continues well into adolescent years."
Another proposal Perry emphasized was honing in on areas where the struggles have been the greatest.
"We're proposing the state try to locate the 3-to-4-year-old children who are in the feeder pattern for the state's elementary schools with the highest percentages of students living in poverty, and ensure that those 3-to-4-year-olds have access to day-long pre-K services with adequate staff."
The group also said a priority is to make sure reentry programs for children exiting juvenile detention programs are strong, citing Delaware Statistical Analysis Center data that over 80% of juveniles released from Level 4 or 5 detention facilities are re-arrested within 18 months.
Hodges said there aren't enough people working hard to help the children.
"We don't have very many lobbyists that are in Legislative Hall that are lobbying solely for these at-risk children who need these benefits the most."
It's a shortage that goes far beyond Dover.
"That problem extends to the community. The problem is we don't have very many organizations and efforts to mobilize people and inform the masses on what the problems are that at-risk children, and all Delaware children, are facing."
Denn said the clock is always ticking as a fresh generation of kids reaches the vital age to get their learning going.
"This is not an academic exercise. These are real kids, real people with real names, and they're counting on us. Every year that these goals don't get accomplished, real kids are losing out on the hope and opportunity that is their birthright."
You can learn more about Action for Delaware's Children on their website.