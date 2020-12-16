The first snowflakes of the nor'easter began falling just mid-afternoon in northern New Castle County Wednesday, but just how much snow you see will depend on where you are.
Wilmington is right on the rain/snow line, with areas to the north looking at several inches of snow, and areas to the south getting just rain. The event will start with snow though that could be heavy at times.
"As we go into this evening, that area that's pink, that icing area moves up to the north, so we switchover to a combination of sleet, freezing rain, some places, rain, as the temperature goes up temporarily. Then by [Thursday] morning, temperature goes back down, and we change back to snow, but that doesn't last very long," said NBC10 meteorologist Glen "Hurricane" Schwartz.
Nonetheless, Schwartz said the storm will be a problem--even if doesn't produce a lot of snow in your area.
"Not everybody's going to be getting dumped on with snow; there's going to be wind issues; there's going to be costal flooding; there's going to be heavy rain. A lot of stuff going on in a huge variation across our area," said Schwartz.
Winds will be a big problem, especially at the shore, where gusts could ready 50 miles per hour Wednesday night.
Snow totals are going to be impacted by temperatures, and Schwartz said there's a wide range from the Lehigh Valley down to the Delaware beaches.
"Look at the range--24 [degrees] to Allentown to 48 in Rehoboth Beach--that's just to start the day. The temperatures in Allentown are not probably going to get out of the 20s, but in parts of southern Delaware and south Jersey, they're going to be in the 50s this afternoon. The ocean 46 [degrees], that's pretty significant too," he said.
By 9 a.m. Thursday, the storm should be over.
A Winter Weather Advisory that's now in effect for New Castle and Cecil counties, as well as south Jersey is in effect until Thursday morning. Pennsylvania, which is expecting higher snow totals, is under a Winter Storm Warning.