Across Delaware, a major and multifaceted winter storm that arrived Wednesday afternoon is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through the region. Some areas could get around a foot of snow by Thursday morning, while other areas should see mostly heavy windswept rain and a flooding threat.
With heavy snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding due to the powerful nor’easter, here are some things to be aware of with this storm:
- You are expected to see heavy snow at the start of the storm followed by sleet, freezing rain and rain that could compact the snow and make it seem like less accumulation.
- Snow may not initially stick to roads because of warmer temperatures earlier this week. Still, be careful as temps drop and snow returns at the end of the storm Thursday morning.
- Potentially damaging wind gusts are a concern throughout the region and expected to be the worst down the shore. The wet snow combined with the winds could knock out power.
Estimated snow totals
Now, here's the expected snow totals, but remember that these are cumulative totals over the course of the storm, meaning sleet or rain could dampen what you actually see by the time the storm is over.
The farther you are from the coast, the more snow you should expect. The Lehigh Valley is expected to get plowable snow while barely no snow is expected to fall along the southernmost Jersey Shore. Estimated snow totals jump from only a couple inches just south of Philadelphia to 6 to 10 inches just north of the city. A tight range is indicative of the tricky forecast of the rain-snow line and the impacts of sleet and freezing rain to totals.
The storm's peak is expected Wednesday early evening through early Thursday. During this time period, the I-95 Corridor will see the rain-snow line move over, causing a mix of sleet, freezing rain and finally rain to compact any snow that already accumulated.
Plan on avoiding driving if you can throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning as visibilities are expected to be low and roads could be slick. It will also give crews the chance to clear roads.
The rain-snow line will shift southward again Thursday morning, bringing one more round of snow showers before the system exits around 9 a.m. Winds will also play a major factor, topping 40 to 50 mph gusts inland, which may cause power outages and damage.
In the northernmost portions of Delaware--the trickiest area when it comes to snow totals--the storm will bring heavy snow initially, before turning to sleet and ultimately rain overnight. Thanks to the ice and rain, snow will be compacted. Three to six inches of snow is expected with snow accumulating early in the storm and toward the end. A slight change in the storm's track could change this total, particularly to the lower end if the rain-snow line moves northward too early.
Expect slippery road conditions during the height of the storm and slick roads overnight into early Thursday as there could be some freezing. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could bring down limbs and power lines.
For the rest of northern Delaware, steady to heavy snow at the start of the storm Wednesday afternoon and evening is expected before the area turns over to sleet and then a heavy rain. Even thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night.
At Delaware's beaches, winds will gust 40 to 50 mph, so damage and flooding is possible with the heavy rainfall. Snow totals may get as high as 4 inches inland.
State of Emergency
Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency for Pennsylvania ahead of the storm. On Wednesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a state of emergency for New Jersey starting at 2 p.m. State offices will also close early Wednesday. Delaware has not declared a State of Emergency at this time.
"We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay at home, and stay safe," Murphy said.
Be sure to charge up your devices since power outages are a concern with the heavy snow and strong winds.
Delaware's closures can be seen on the SnoWatch page.